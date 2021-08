In principle, more competition in the SoC market is certainly a good thing, and we would like to see Samsung's in-house Exynos SoCs being able to keep up with the competition. But when you look at the differences between the Samsung Galaxy A21s with the Exynos 850 and the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G with the MediaTek Dimensity 700, the differences are clear: MediaTek's SoC offers more performance and longer battery life. Of course, this should be the case after a year of improvements, but the differences are still very big.