Farmers benefiting from hot, drier weather

After dealing with some flooded fields earlier this month, area farmers have seen hay and corn crops round into shape with the sunny and hot weather the past week. Jim Wautier of Church-Site Farm in Brussels says they are finishing up their third hay crop at the end of August. The field corn for silage is about two or three weeks away from harvest. Wautier notes that most parts of Door and Kewaunee counties were spared from hail damage during significant storms earlier this month.