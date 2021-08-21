Cancel
Amber Rose Throws Shade At Cheating Ex Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards, Talks Traumas Of Being 'In Love With A Narcissist'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pp8j_0bZ0bPlO00

Amber Rose is putting her ex Alexander 'AE' Edwards on blast again, only days after the news broke that he had cheated on her with at least 12 separate women.

The television show host took a much needed break to social media to let off some steam about the heartbreaking situation, and share the scars that come with loving a narcissist.

"Ur brain tells you to run when ur heart says stay." The model began her heart wrenching Instagram Story post, going on to imply there had been "unanswered questions, "gaslighting", "stonewalling", "deflecting", and "projecting" in her several year relationship with the music executive.

The caption continued, "I wish it was easy to 'fix him' but that's not for me to do. The pain cuts so deep especially when children are involved. I will always love him so much but I know I can't heal him only he can do that. I knew I had to set myself free publicly or I would've stayed forever never receiving the love I craved and begged for."

Rose described the decision to leave the father of her child — Slash Electric, 22 months — as a "tough choice", but noted that she had to "choose" herself in this difficult situation, regardless of how much she loves him.

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant ended the Instagram Story with hope for a stronger and healthier future. "There’s only so many times I can ask a man to just be transparent, honest and love me wholeheartedly. I don’t know if I’ll get the happy ending i wanted but maybe I’ll get the happy ending I deserve."

The Amber Rose Show host followed up the painful post with a cartoon depicting an emotionally abusive relationship.

It showed a man on one knee, holding onto a woman's hand and saying, "Stay here with me and be miserable, exhausted, punished, manipulated, played, cheated on and abuse [...] I can't let you see that you are better off without me."

Despite the pain that his ex-girlfriend is clearly in, OK! reported Edwards has appeared entirely unbothered by the situation. He admitted with zero remorse that being unfaithful was "his true nature" and to not cheat would be to "deprive himself".

"I mean, she texted me like, if I apologize publicly and all this sh*t, you know, she love me but I don't want to keep doing that to her," he explained in a sit down with Big Von.

The music exec did not actually apologize for his behavior.

