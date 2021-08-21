Don't give up: Afghan relatives in the UK reach out to help

With the Taliban now in full control of Afghanistan, women in the country face particular risk to their lives. As women’s rights and civil society organisations, we have been in touch with a number who have already received death threats. Some have the Taliban at their doors already. There is a particular risk to those who have acted to make a fundamental difference to what it means to be a woman or girl in Afghanistan: those brave enough to hold public office or start women’s rights organisations, those who have tirelessly spearheaded grassroots advocacy efforts and those fearless enough to hold decision-makers to account through their journalism. Some, through their work, have played a visible, enabling role in helping the British government achieve its own objectives. As a direct result of this exposure, these women now face a high and imminent risk to their lives.