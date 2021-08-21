Cancel
Afghanistan

Don't give up: Afghan relatives in the UK reach out to help

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany relatives in west London are trying to do what they can by seeking information and advice from the Afghanistan & Central Asian Association. This organization was established to help refugees in 2000, the same year that a U.S-led international force expelled the Taliban from power following the 9/11 attacks.

