This Blazers-Spurs Trade Is Focused On CJ McCollum

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back this week, as Dave Deckard and Dia Miller take on ALMOST all of your important Blazers topic with humor and style. This podcast was recorded Tuesday, well before the Blazers traded for Larry Nance, Jr. That subject will have to wait until next week. But the dynamic duo break down Portland’s salary cap situation and how it’s impacting their moves, look at the importance of Robert Covington, Norman Powell’s relative happiness, Damian Lillard’s Instagram, and plenty more. Dia pulls Dave back in line with glasses full of sparkly rainbows. Dave pokes holes through the idea of re-signing LaMarcus Aldridge. Then the hosts go ham on Mexican food as they debate the merits and dangers of all-night drive-thru restaurants. It’s your typical celebration of Trail Blazers topics and general wackiness...one of the best ways to get through your off-season!