Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has signed a new contract to extend his stay with the club through to the end of 2022/23.The France international has been the club’s top league scorer in each of the past three campaigns and already has two this term after a brace against Alaves on the opening day of the season.Now aged 33, Benzema completed a surprise return to the French national team set-up for Euro 2020, scoring four times this summer, and remains a pivotal figure at club level under Carlo Ancelotti.A typically short statement on the club website read:“Real Madrid C.F. and...