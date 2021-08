Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea travel to Arsenal hoping to make it two wins from two games to start the new Premier League campaign. With Chelsea in form after beating Crystal Palace last weekend, Arsenal have a tough task and are out of sorts after newcomers Brentford upset them 2-0, with Mikel Arteta missing several key players.There is hope in the arrival of Martin Odegaard, who joins permanently from Real Madrid after a successful loan last season.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Arsenal vs ChelseaThough the Norwegian will not be available here, one debut, or second debut in this case, should arrive with...