Mahrez on target as Manchester City hit five past Norwich City

By Goal.com
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlgeria international Riyad Mahrez came off the bench to grab his first goal of the season as Manchester City hammered Norwich City 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The 30-year-old came on in the 75th minute replacing Jack Grealish and it took him 10 minutes to find the back of the net for the team’s fifth goal after they had scored four through an own goal in the seventh minute, Grealish in the 22nd minute, Aymeric Laporte in the 64th minute, and Raheem Sterling in the 71st minute.

Man City playmaker Bernardo Silva has no interest in joining Tottenham

Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva has no interest in joining Tottenham Hotspur. Silva's name has been mentioned in a potential player-plus-cash deal involving Spurs striker Harry Kane. The Portuguese is facing a difficult season after Pep Guardiola added fellow attacking midfielder Jack Grealish for £100m. While Silva is open to...
Transfer deadline looms with Coutinho, Icardi, Bellerin, Bernardo Silva among players who need a move

The transfer window deadline in Europe has is just under two weeks away and clubs are busy putting the finishing touches to their squads for the new season. However, while there have been some big-money moves already (Man City dropping £100m to land Jack Grealish, Chelsea spending £97.5m to sign Romelu Lukaku and Man United parting with £73m for Jadon Sancho), even in the face of the financial issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the elite clubs are still struggling to move on players to balance the books.
Manchester City vs Norwich LIVE: Follow all the action from the Etihad as it happens plus updates as the other 3pm Premier League games take place

Premier League champions Manchester City will look to revive their title defence on Saturday when they host newly-promoted Norwich. City suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday in their opening fixture of the campaign and will look to rectify that against a Norwich side that lost 3-0 at home to Liverpool last weekend.
How to watch Manchester City vs. Norwich: Live stream, TV schedule for Premier League Matchday 2

Manchester City takes on Norwich on the 2nd Matchday of the 2021-22 English Premier League at City of Manchester Stadium on Saturday, August 21 (8/21/2021). Manchester City vs. Norwich is one of 10 matches scheduled through Monday, August 23. In the United States, six of those matches will be available on cable TV channels like NBC and NBCSN, while five will be available on Peacock Premium. Full TV and streaming schedule below. Manchester City vs. Norwich will air on USA and Universo.
Delap Signs On At Manchester City

Manchester City's academy star Liam Delap has signed a new five year contract at the club, keeping him with the blues until 2026. Delap, who was rumoured to be going to Stoke City on loan, scored on his City debut against Bournemouth in the League Cup last season, and made his Premier League debut as a second half substitute in the 5-2 defeat at home to Leicester City.
English Premier League odds, August 21 picks: Expert reveals best bets for Manchester City vs. Norwich City

Manchester City suffered a surprising setback in its English Premier League opener and Pep Guardiola's side will get a chance to right the ship at home. The defending champs fell to Tottenham in their season opener and will host the recently promoted Norwich City at the Etihad on Saturday. Last year's top English Championship team has its work cut out for it. Can the Canaries catch City off guard as it looks to regain its form?
Pep Guardiola provides fitness update on five Manchester City stars

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided a fitness update on five players ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Norwich City. The Cityzens have started their season in a poor fashion with a Community Shield defeat to Leicester City followed by a Premier League loss at Tottenham Hotspur. They...
Jack Grealish scores first Manchester City goal in rout against Norwich

Jack Grealish scored on his home debut for Manchester City as they got their season up and running with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Norwich at the Etihad Stadium. The champions lost the Community Shield against Leicester and their Premier League opener at Tottenham without scoring, but they put the Canaries to the sword in the Manchester rain.
MATCHDAY: Man City chases its first EPL points of the season

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester City looks for its first points of the new Premier League season in a home match against promoted Norwich. City opened its title defense with a 1-0 loss at Tottenham. Liverpool hosts Burnley in the early game as Juergen Klopp's team goes for a second straight win to follow up a 3-0 victory at Norwich. Other teams looking to make it two wins from two are Brighton, Everton and Brentford, who play Watford, Leeds and Crystal Palace, respectively.
Manchester City reveal 'no Harry Kane' blueprint in Norwich rout as transfer saga drags on

Pep Guardiola has been about as clear as you can expect any manager to be in public when it comes to Harry Kane. If Tottenham Hotspur are willing to negotiate, Manchester City are at the front of the queue. "Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker," he said earlier this month, "no doubts about that. Of course we are interested."If an agreement is not reached in the next nine days, however, Guardiola is happy with what he has already got. "I'm more than pleased with the team. I know them really well, they know me really well," he said after...

