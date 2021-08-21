Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins' Matt Canterino: Back on injured list

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Canterino was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a right elbow strain Saturday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports. Canterino had been sidelined since May due to a right elbow strain, but he returned to action Sunday and allowed no hits and a walk while striking out eight in three innings at High-A Cedar Rapids. However, he apparently hasn't moved past the injury and will be forced to miss at least another week. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander is facing another lengthy absence.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Cedar Rapids#Access Twins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Royals' Jarrod Dyson starting Tuesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Jarrod Dyson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Dyson is in the lineup for the first time since last Thursday. He is playing right field and batting eighth. Andrew Benintendi and Michael Taylor are in the other two outfield spots.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Has Brutally Honest Comment On A-Rod

A former Major League Baseball pitcher had some blunt comments on the state of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts. Brandon McCarthy, who pitched in the majors from 2005-18, weighed in on ESPN’s broadcast, which features Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez. The former MLB pitcher is very much not a fan...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBMLive.com

Tigers trade for veteran catcher, add him to roster just before game time

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have acquired veteran catcher Dustin Garneau to help plug their temporary shortage of catching depth. The Tigers sent cash considerations to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Garneau, 34, who was playing in Triple-A Albuquerque. The deal was permissible even though it was after the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera plans to retire after 2023 season

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera will hang up the cleats once his current contract expires after the 2023 season. "My right knee is really bad," Cabrera told ESPN (via freep.com). "I need to take care of this in the offseason and prepare myself for next season. I say two more years. I think that's enough. I will be happy with 20 years in the big leagues if I can make it. Thank God for giving me this opportunity. Two more years and I'm done."
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Carlos Correa to Detroit rumors get an early start

It was reported that Carlos Correa rejected the Houston Astros’ latest contract offer and looks like his days in Houston are done. Are the Detroit Tigers next?. Depending on your outlook, Detroit Tigers fans got some good news yesterday as Carlos Correa said this season is his last one in a Houston Astros uniform.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Notes: Justin Verlander and No Regrets

Justin Verlander, a future Hall of Fame inductee and one of the three greatest pitchers in Detroit Tigers history, is possibly willing to rejoin a club that hasn’t spent many days doing anything particularly good since he left. This isn’t a very hard choice. The Detroit Tigers should bring Justin...
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' Davis Wendzel: Activated from injured list

Wendzel (wrist) was reinstated off the seven-day injured list and rejoined Double-A Frisco, Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News reports. Wendzel had been at rookie-level ball rehabbing a sprained wrist. The third baseman is batting .230 with a .721 OPS over 19 games at Frisco.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Jesse Winker: Lands on injured list

Winker was placed on the 10-day injured list with an intercostal strain Monday. Winker missed Friday and Saturday's games with the issue and promptly aggravated it upon his return to the lineup Sunday. He'll now be out for at least 10 days and potentially more, with the Reds yet to provide an estimated timeline for his return. Aristides Aquino and Shogo Akiyama could see more at-bats open up in the outfield in his absence, with shortstop Jose Barrero getting recalled to take his place on the roster.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Tomas Nido: Lands on injured list

Nido was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Nido had been out of the lineup in three of the last four games, and he's apparently dealing with a thumb injury that will force him to miss at least 10 days. Patrick Mazeika was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as catching depth behind James McCann.

Comments / 0

Community Policy