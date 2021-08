Mateo went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Red Sox. Mateo has settled into an everyday role in the middle infield for Baltimore since he was claimed off waivers Aug. 5, and he's done little to dissuade manager Brandon Hyde from keeping him out of the lineup. The 26-year-old is currently in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, but since he's still maintaining a 28.7 percent strikeout rate on the season, fantasy managers shouldn't bank on Mateo being anything more than a neutral contributor in the batting-average category. Instead, most of Mateo's value will likely come from his top-flight speed. He's already collected three steals during his time in Baltimore and owns an 8-for-9 success rate over only 129 big-league plate appearances on the season.