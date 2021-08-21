Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Taking lefty swings

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Manager Mike Shildt said Carlson (wrist) has been hitting in the cage, but only from the left side, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. He's also been playing some catch on the field recently prior to games, per the Associated Press. It's unclear whether Carlson will be activated when eligible Tuesday. The Cardinals figure to be cautious with their promising young outfielder and his sprained right wrist, although it's possible he returns from the IL and begins incorporating his right-handed swing while on the active roster. More updates on Carlson's expected activation date should become available in the next couple days.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#The Associated Press#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBKMOV

Cardinals place Carlson on IL as wrist soreness lingers for rookie outfielder

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — When the Cardinals face the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in a series beginning Tuesday at Busch Stadium, they will do so without rookie outfielder Dylan Carlson. Carlson was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to lingering wrist soreness after appearing in manager Mike Shildt's first draft. Shildt shared...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kris Bryant is not going to let Scott Boras stop him from re-signing with the Giants

One of the major reasons why many San Francisco Giants fans continue to feel tentative about the team’s acquisition of Kris Bryant just before the trade deadline last July is that there’s no assurance he would stay in the Bay Area beyond the 2021 MLB season. Bryant, however, seems genuinely having fun in San Francisco. A World Series win could help influence him into re-signing with the Giants if the offer will be on the table down the road. Another key factor for his looming decision is his agent, Scott Boras.
MLBknbr.com

Kris Bryant explains why he didn’t sign extension with Cubs

The Giants sure seemed to get a sweet deal in the Kris Bryant trade. The question is, why?. San Francisco only had to part with their No. 9 and No. 30 prospect for a player that won the MVP in 2016 after being drafted by the Cubs in 2013. Chicago clearly had no interest in re-signing Bryant, trading the 4-time All-Star so as not to lose him in free agency, and was so set on not bringing him back that they sold him for cents on the dollar. What’s more, the Cubs were never able to sign Bryant to an extension in the years before he was about to hit free agency.
MLBNBC Sports

Mets’ Javy Baez takes all-time bad swing vs. Giants

Hitting a baseball in the major leagues is the undisputed hardest thing to do in professional sports. But still, New York Mets’ shortstop Javy Baez probably could’ve done a little better with one swing Tuesday night vs. the San Francisco Giants. Take a look at this angle of Baez’s swing...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants: Three reasons Kris Bryant will not re-sign

At the July 30 MLB Trade Deadline, the SF Giants made a last-minute, bold move to acquire 3B/OF Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs. In the deal, the Giants gave up prospects Alexander Canario and Caleb Kilian. So far, Bryant has been a welcome addition to the Giants lineup. In...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals taking step to keep Yadier Molina for life

The idea of Yadier Molina in another uniform just seems strange. The longtime St. Louis Cardinals‘ catcher has been a legend with the franchise, someone who should be destined to spend his entire career in the city. Yet, that was a distinct possibility last offseason, as Molina entertained offers from other teams before the Cardinals made the decision to bring him back.
MLBRed Reporter

Ian Happened, Cincinnati Reds did not in another bad loss to the Cubs

Ian Happ doubled in a pair of runs in Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, a game where he didn’t even get the start. Then, he homered in Tuesday’s game against them in GABP, and followed that up with a homer in today’s 7-1 win for the Chicago Cubs against the Reds, too.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
MLBnumberfire.com

Cubs' Ian Happ sitting for Crosstown Classic opener

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Dallas Keuchel. Happ is taking a seat while Patrick Wisdom shifts to left field and the third spot in the order. Matt Duffy is returning to the lineup to play third base and bat cleanup.
MLBNewsday

Mets' Francisco Lindor takes some rusty swings against Noah Syndergaard

SAN FRANCISCO — More than four hours before first pitch, the typically mundane pregame activity came with a main event Tuesday: Noah Syndergaard against Francisco Lindor and Luis Guillorme in live batting practice. For Syndergaard, it was his first time facing hitters since May, when right elbow inflammation set him...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Benched against lefty

Is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers. With Josh Harrison (quadriceps) missing time of late, playing time has opened back up for Moreland, who started in each of the last four games while going 6-for-17 with three home runs and a triple. The lefty-hitting Moreland will move back to the bench with a southpaw (Kolby Allard) on the bump for Texas. Moreland's opportunities versus right-handed pitching could soon take a hit, as Harrison ran the bases Sunday and could be ready to rejoin the lineup Monday versus the White Sox, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.
MLBFort Wayne Journal Gazette

D'Backs' lefty makes history in his 1st start

PHOENIX – There was Theodore, Bumpus and Bobo. Now there's Tyler Gilbert. The Diamondbacks left-hander delivered a shocker for the history books Saturday night. Gilbert became the fourth pitcher – and first in 68 years – to throw a no-hitter in his initial big league start to lead Arizona over the San Diego Padres 7-0 with the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Dylan Bundy: Takes no-decision

Bundy allowed two runs on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings against the Tigers on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. It was another mediocre performance for Bundy, who has turned in one strong start in his four opportunities since rejoining the rotation. The right-hander has given up eight runs and eight walks in that span. It's been a tough season for Bundy, who has pitched to the tune of a 6.04 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 22 outings, including 18 starts. The 28-year-old is expected to stick in the rotation while Alex Cobb (wrist) remains on the shelf. Bundy tentatively lines up for a road contest at Baltimore next week.
San Marcos, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

HS Countdown to Kickoff: Rattlers take on new-look Cardinals

Out of all of San Marcos’ district losses last season, none were closer than Del Valle. The Rattlers fell to the Cardinals at home on Nov. 6, 14-7. The rest of the team’s six district losses were all decided by two touchdowns or more. Del Valle went on to finish...
NFLYardbarker

My Take: Cardinals Should be Concerned with Unvaccinated Players

Hopefully, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is more concerned behind the scenes than he is publicly about how his team has been affected by COVID-19 since rookies first reported to training camp on July 22. The following day, undrafted cornerback Lorenzo Burns was placed on reserve/COVID-19 and was there for...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Takes loss despite quality start

Wainwright (11-7) allowed two earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings, taking the loss to the Brewers on Tuesday. Wainwright gave up a run in the second and third innings, but didn't allow any further damage. The Brewers threatened to score almost every inning, but Wainwright was able to work out of multiple jams. He has provided six straight quality starts. In that stretch, he has a 2.09 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 43 innings. On the season, the veteran carries a 3.26 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 141 strikeouts in 154.2 innings pitched.
MLBchatsports.com

Pirates take series opener over Cardinals, 4-0

Two of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ most maligned players on the season – Mitch Keller and Gregory Polanco – played key roles in the club’s 4-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals Friday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Keller, who entered the game with a disappointing 3-10 record and...
BaseballPosted by
FOX2Now

TKO: “Old” lefties giving Cardinals a boost

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is talking veteran lefthanded pitchers. When the Cardinals acquired Jon Lester and J A Happ at the trade deadline, the baseball experts scoffed at it, saying they were both old and done as pitchers. Lester and Happ have now made three starts each for the Cards and the team has been energized, currently riding a six game winning streak. Maybe the “old” pitchers are showing showing new tricks in helping the Cardinals back into the playoff chase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy