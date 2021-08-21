Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Taking lefty swings
Manager Mike Shildt said Carlson (wrist) has been hitting in the cage, but only from the left side, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. He's also been playing some catch on the field recently prior to games, per the Associated Press. It's unclear whether Carlson will be activated when eligible Tuesday. The Cardinals figure to be cautious with their promising young outfielder and his sprained right wrist, although it's possible he returns from the IL and begins incorporating his right-handed swing while on the active roster. More updates on Carlson's expected activation date should become available in the next couple days.www.cbssports.com
