Harrowing North Carolina floods left farm animals stranded, lifted houses off their foundations

By Caroline Anders
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCynthia Cordle’s daughter burst into the house. “Y’all better come on,” she said. “We’ve got animals drowning.”. It had been raining for days when Tropical Storm Fred swept through western North Carolina this week, killing at least four people, with four others unaccounted for. The flooding ravaged this swath of Appalachia, destroying roads and bridges, washing cars away and displacing an estimated 500 families.

