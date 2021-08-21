Cancel
Environment

Sunday concerts canceled due to storm – Jason Mraz at Mohegan and Scotty McCreery at Indian Ranch

By Ken Abrams
whatsupnewp.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re passing along these announcements regarding cancellations due to the storm. Check with the venues for further information. Due to the state of emergency issued by the State of Connecticut related to Hurricane Henri, the Jason Mraz performance originally scheduled for tomorrow evening at Mohegan Sun Arena will be postponed.

whatsupnewp.com

