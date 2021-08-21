Ex-Titans GM Floyd Reese dies at 73
Reese spent 21 seasons with the Titans, both as a coach and executive. The team made the playoffs 11 times during that span, including a Super Bowl appearance. He was known for some of his successful draft picks, such as franchise legend Steve McNair, as well as Keith Bulluck, Derrick Mason, Kevin Mawae and Frank Wycheck. Reese also drafted three future Rookie of the Year Award winners in the first round (Eddie George, Jevon Kearse and Vince Young).www.yardbarker.com
