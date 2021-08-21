Olympia QB CJ Brooks, WRs Victor Jones Jr., Jalen Coutain prove too much in victory over Viera

Portrait of quarterback CJ Brooks, Olympia High School in Orlando, Fla., Friday, July 23, 2021. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

Olympia senior quarterback CJ Brooks threw four touchdown passes and senior receivers Victor Jones Jr. and Jalen Coutain caught two each as the Titans knocked off last-minute Kickoff Classic foe Viera 27-24.

The original preseason classic game for Olympia was to be against Westwood, but the Fort Pierce team was shut down due to COVID-19 issues. Viera was a late addition and proved to be a good tuneup for a season that could be quite interesting at Olympia.

A packed house at Olympia High saw Brooks connect on 14-of-20 passes for 174 yards. Jones wound up with four receptions for 90 yards and Coutain had three catches for 104 yards. Also on the receiving end of Brooks passes was junior Cameron Friedman, who had three catches for 65 yards.

Defensively for the Titans, bookend linemen Martavious Durden (sophomore, 6-foot-3, 230 pounds) and Kamran James (junior, 6-6, 255) each had two sacks.

Olympia opens the regular season Friday at home against Wekiva.