Report: Yancy Medeiros, Ryan Benoit lead recent pack of UFC departures
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has parted ways with four additional fighters heading into the final months of the year and you’ll probably recognize each one of them. According to recent reports by MMA Fighting and MMA Junkie, UFC as decided to part ways with lightweight veteran Yancy Medeiros, flyweight contender Ryan Benoit, exciting featherweight Justin Jaynes, and young prospect Jerome Rivera. All four fighters have competed and lost inside of the Octagon over the past two months.www.mmamania.com
