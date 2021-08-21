5 takeaways from the Bills' 41-15 preseason win over the Bears

The Buffalo Bills’ exhibition season continued on Saturday and they topped the Chicago Bears, 41-15, in their second preseason outing.

Here are five takeaways from the game:

Mitch could be the perfect backup

It looks like the Bills were onto something with Mitchell Trubisky. The former Bears quarterback got his revenge, of sorts, despite it being the preseason.

Trubisky had a solid stat line in his return to Chicago. Overall, Trubisky was 20-for-28 passing after going only 1-for-2 a week ago.

Trubisky added 221 passing yards, a touchdown pass, and another 11 yards rushing. He looks the part of a good backup to Josh Allen. The game plans looked awfully similar.

Entire backfield plays well

Bills running back Devin Singletary. (AP Photo/David Banks)

If the Bills still plan to go with the hot hand in their backfield in 2021… there’s a couple that are warming up during the preseason.

Devin Singletary had the most impressive run against the Bears. Sometimes run blocking is just as important as your rusher, but on Singeltary’s touchdown, it was him alone. He needed one yard on fourth down, but made it all the way to the end zone when surrounded by defenders.

Zack Moss made his 2021 debut after a hamstring injury and after being stuffed a few times, Moss did break off some solid runs. Moss had an 11-yard scamper where he got creative and bounced the ball to the outside.

Even Matt Breida showed his speed off once again. His 18-yard catch-and-run to the goal line was close to a score.

The Bills want Reggie Gilliam to be involved

Bills tight end Reggie Gilliam. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

After insisting that Reggie Gilliam was a tight end and not a fullback for all of 2020, it certainly appears the Bills want Gilliam to have a place in the backfield this year.

Not only did Gilliam have multiple short-yardage carries, he had a few touchdowns. Gilliam scored twice, both of which were on the goal line. He also converted on a fourth-and-1 play.

Might need to adjust our 53-man roster projections in the coming weeks to include Gilliam making the cut. The Bills can count on him and he even took a carry or two as a running back in the second half.

That young D-line looks good again

Bills’ A.J. Epenesa (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The focal point of the Bills’ offseason was on display again. The defensive line came to play against the Bears, and in particular, early in the game.

On the first play, the tone was set as Harrison Phillips batted a pass at the line of scrimmage. All offseason the Bills have put an emphasis on players getting their hands in passing lanes.

From there, first-round pick Greg Rousseau had another sack after he was part of one against the Lions last week. AJ Epenesa also bowled over a Bears offensive lineman en route to a sack before the end of the first half.

Later on in the contest, second-round rookie Boogie Basham also brought down the quarterback. It was his first of the preseason.

Defensively as a team, the Bills had 11 QB hits, four sacks and five tackles for loss.

Notes on the return game

Bills’ Marquez Stevenson . (AP Photo/David Banks)

In a couple of different ways, the return game got very interesting against the Bears. The current favorite is Isaiah McKenzie and while catching a punt, he muffed it vs. the Bears. McKenzie recovered it, but that’s never good.

But more from McKenzie: With plenty of starting wideouts on the sideline for the Bills, it was a McKenzie show on offense. Whether it be catches or jet sweep plays, McKenzie was a favorite target of Trubisky. That’s important to note, the Bills want him to be part of the game plan and have faith in him on offense.

But then there’s Marquez Stevenson to consider. He took a punt return to the house from 70-plus yards down the field. That’s the second time in two weeks that Stevenson has showed that his speed can make a difference.

One has to start wondering, could Stevenson force the Bills to keep seven wideouts?