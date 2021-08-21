Browns Vs. Giants: 5 thing to keep an eye on

The Cleveland Browns face off with the New York Giants at First Energy Stadium Sunday afternoon. The two teams squared off in joint practices this week where the host team mostly dominated. Given how the two teams fared last year, the Browns should have shown well against the Giants.

With both teams unlikely to play many, if any, of their starters, it is a chance for the younger players and players on the bubble to make an impact.

For New York, Cleveland provides good competition to give them an idea of how close they are to a winning team in 2021. For the Browns, the Giants may not be on their level but gives their players a chance to build confidence going into the final week of preseason.

Here are five things we are going to be keeping an eye on as the game goes on:

Kyle Lauletta Good Play Continue?

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns are set with Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback and Case Keenum seems locked in as the team’s backup. Kyle Lauletta, the former Giants draft pick, played very well in the first preseason game.

Can Lauletta keep the momentum going? If so, could Cleveland look to move on from Keenum and save a chunk of cap space? If Lauletta looks good, could another team come calling and trade for him?

Another good game from their third-stringer could make it difficult for the Browns to hold on to all three QBs.

Demetric Felton the RB?

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Against the Jaguars, Demetric Felton was impressive as a slot receiver for the Browns. With loads of talent already at the wide receiver position, could the Browns put Felton in a position to succeed as a running back this week?

Another good game, this time more so at running back, could guarantee Felton’s roster spot and create some difficult decisions at other positions as the team tries to narrow down to 53 guys.

Interior Defensive Line Show Up?

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

One area of Cleveland’s team that hasn’t got a lot of attention but could be a big deal is the interior of their defensive line. Gone are Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi. Malik Jackson and a few young guys were added this offseason, along with the return of Andrew Billings.

While rarely set up for them to stand out, the interior of the defensive line has not been impactful during training camp so far. Against New York, do any of the young guys show up and start to create some certainty inside?

Kicking Competition Clarity?

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In the NFL, kickers come and go with so much regularity that it is more surprising when one sticks around for two or more seasons. For the Browns, Cody Parkey is the incumbent for the job but is far from certain to hold on to his position.

Throughout training camp, the competition has been open with Chase McLaughlin fighting with Parkey. In the first preseason game, Cleveland alternated kickers with no one seeming to take a significant lead.

Will that change in the second preseason game?

Run Game, Offensive Line Improvement?

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

The Browns have the best offensive line in the NFL and a great running game with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in the backfield. Like last week, none of those players are expected to play this week.

Against Jacksonville, the team’s backup offensive line struggled to get a push in the run game leading to only 41 yards rushing with a 1.6 yards per carry average. Can that unit get going and open up some holes for Felton, D’Ernest Johnson and the rest of the team’s rushers?