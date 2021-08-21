Cancel
NFL

Jets vs. Packers inactives: Elijah Moore, Alijah Vera-Tucker miss second straight game

By Tyler Calvaruso
 7 days ago
The Jets are without a key piece of their offensive line for a second straight week, as Alijah Vera-Tucker is not suiting up against the Packers due to a strained pectoral, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Vera-Tucker has not taken the field since the early days of training camp, as he missed the Green and White scrimmage and New York’s preseason opener against the Giants last weekend. Elijah Moore is also out for a second consecutive weekend. Other noteworthy contributors who are not playing against the Packers include Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, Morgan Moses, Bless Austin and Lamarcus Joyner. Tevin Coleman returns after missing Week 1 of the preseason due to personal issues.

As for the Packers, 32 total players — including almost all of their starters — are not playing against New York.

