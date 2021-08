The 39-year-old pop superstar has been posting more freely on Instagram following her two breakthrough court hearings this summer, when she gave a harrowing account on June 23 during the first one and when she was granted permission by the judge to hire her own lawyer during a second hearing on July 14. Between her first time publicly addressing the #FreeBritney movement to topless photos, Spears is not holding back. And according to her, the public doesn't know the full story.