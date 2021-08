Whether you took Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson, one thing is for sure — you need to keep your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card safe and protected. These cards are pretty much the only physical proof we have of our administered vaccines. But they weren't built to last. These paper cards will endure some wear and tear in our bags and wallets. We found a few simple card covers on Amazon to keep your cards protected and in good condition. Whether you're traveling in the near future or picking up you free Krispy Kreme doughnut, these card protectors will make your COVID card more durable and even waterproof so you can keep this important document handy and on your person. While we're stocking up on protective face masks for ourselves, we might as well pick up a few of these covers and sleeves to protect our COVID cards.