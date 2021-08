Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) have been volatile since going public last month. However, is it wise to buy the stock now because the company reported solid revenue growth in its second-quarter results? Let’s find out.Zero-commission trade pioneer Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) had a disappointing stock market debut on July 29, 2021. However, after the IPO the stock rallied to hit its all-time price high of $85 on August 4, due partly to retail investors’ interest and Cathie Wood’s investment in it. However, the stock has declined 34.1% in price since hitting its all-time high, to close yesterday’s trading session at $45.29.