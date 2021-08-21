Lincoln Riley Reacts to Death of Western Carolina Assistant Coach

The first installment of Ivan Maisel’s “Daily Briefing” for On3. Expect his insights daily, Monday through Friday. One of the biggest benefits Oklahoma will receive when the Sooners eventually move into the SEC is that Lincoln Riley will stick around. Riley turns 38 on September 5, the day after the Sooners open his fifth season as head coach by playing at Tulane. He’s young enough to make you think his first head-coaching job won’t be his last. The NFL is a curiosity, made more so by the chafing Riley feels when the Alabamas of the world outspend him in, for instance, hiring analysts. When the Sooners move from the Big 12 to the SEC, Riley will coach on a more level playing field.