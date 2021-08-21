Cancel
Politics

New research indicates political knowledge facilitates the expression of innate ideological predispositions

By Eric W. Dolan
PsyPost
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitical knowledge modifies the impact of innate predispositions on political ideology, according to new research published in the Journal of Experimental Political Science. The study provides evidence that political sophistication helps to transform genetic predispositions into strong and consistent ideological views. Previous research has indicated that people have innate ideological...

#Political Ideology#Conservatism#Dna#American#Congress#Psypost
