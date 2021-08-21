Cancel
Stocks

3 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA long track record of dividend growth is a key factor in determining the best stocks to buy for passive income. Fortis Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) has raised the dividend in each of the past 47 years and is providing great dividend-growth guidance. In the Q2 2021 earnings report, Fortis said its five-year capital program, now up to $19.6 billion, is progressing as planned. The company expects to increase the rate base across its utility assets by about $10 billion from 2020 to 2025. The resulting jump in revenue and cash flow should support average annual dividend hikes of 6%. Investors could see the timeline extended, as new projects get added to the development program.

ca.investing.com

Comments / 0

#Oil And Gas#Oil Industry#Canadian#Dividend#Fortis Fortis#Fts#Cnrl#Tc Energy Tc Energy#Trp#Tc Energy#Columbia Pipeline Group#The Motley Fool Canada#Motley Fool#Fortis Inc
Altria Delivers A Smoking Hot Dividend Increase

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. The company also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines.

