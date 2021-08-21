Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers' Devin Funchess: Unavailable Saturday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Funchess (lower body) will not play Saturday versus the Jets, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports. Funchess was a dominant force in the team's preseason opener corralling six passes for 70 yards against the Texans, but the veteran wideout had to be carted off the field Wednesday with a lower-body injury that was later deemed to not serious. Funchess is in a heated battle for one the team's final roster spots at wide receiver along with Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Texans#American Football#Espn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLWSAW

Packers place Funchess on injured reserve, ending his season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers have placed wide receiver Devin Funchess on injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. The move means Funchess can not play for the Packers this season, although he could suit up for another team if released by Green Bay. Funchess was carted off...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

Wide receiver Devin Funchess first signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2020, but didn’t play for them that year. Despite re-signing for a second season in Titletown, his time with the team is now officially over. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Funchess has been released off injured reserve...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Devin Funchess Is Working His Way Out of the Dog House

While most eyes were on Jordan Love in the Green Bay Packers’ preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Saturday night, another offensive player who hasn’t seen live game action in a while stood out both on the field and in the box score. In a week where the main...
NFLMining Journal

Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver Devin Funchess out for season with injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has been placed on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in a joint practice with the New York Jets last week. The move ends the season for Funchess, who hasn’t played a regular-season game since September 2019. Funchess...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors On Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota + Sign Richard Sherman? | Q&A

Chicago Bears trade rumors pick up as the NFL regular season gets closer and they include RB Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton and Marcus Mariota. This Bears mailbag is brought to you by Magic Spoon! Magic Spoon cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears Could the Bears sign Richard Sherman given their need at cornerback? Get the latest injury update on Teven Jenkins and when Harrison Graham believes he may return to the field. Will Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney form one of the best Bears WR duos in franchise history?
bardown.com

After losing the QB battle in Denver, Drew Lock's response is utterly heartbreaking

Throughout the offseason, there have been a number of quarterback battles taking place around the NFL. Most had to do with incoming rookies, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all doing their best to show they’ve got what it takes to start immediately, but the Broncos’ camp battle was a little different.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Can the Dallas Cowboys Lock up their backup QB?

The Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback job has hit an interesting snag and the latest news could complicate things further. The Denver Broncos have named Tedd Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. My initial reaction was that the team should have drafted quarterback Justin Fileds instead which would have netted the Dallas Cowboys cornerback Partick Surtain II.
NFLStone Country Enterprise

‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’

GREEN BAY — Earlier in camp, Aaron Rodgers received an across-the-country complaint. Or maybe it was just an observation. Whichever it was, it came from Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley, Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers batterymate who had been monitoring as best he could the travails of his successor at center, rookie second-round pick Josh Myers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
zonecoverage.com

The Vikings Are Big Losers In the Gardner Minshew Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles came into the offseason with major questions at the quarterback position. With Jalen Hurts ability as an NFL starter in question, the Eagles looked to find a solid contingency plan behind him. Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens were brought in but their preseason performance did nothing to win the backup quarterback job.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chris Long Has Hilarious Message For Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence is overwhelmingly expected to take the field as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback in Week 1. That being said, the QB1 decision has still yet to be locked in. Currently listed on Jacksonville’s unofficial depth chart is Lawrence or Gardner Minshew. Though he may be...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...

Comments / 0

Community Policy