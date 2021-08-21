Packers' Devin Funchess: Unavailable Saturday
Funchess (lower body) will not play Saturday versus the Jets, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports. Funchess was a dominant force in the team's preseason opener corralling six passes for 70 yards against the Texans, but the veteran wideout had to be carted off the field Wednesday with a lower-body injury that was later deemed to not serious. Funchess is in a heated battle for one the team's final roster spots at wide receiver along with Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor.www.cbssports.com
