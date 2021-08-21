Jets' Denzel Mims: Not expected to play Saturday

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.