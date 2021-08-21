Jets' Denzel Mims: Not expected to play Saturday
Mims (undisclosed) is not in line to play Saturday against the Packers, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Based on warmups, both Mims and Elijah Moore (quadriceps) will be unavailable Saturday. The Baylor product was carted to the locker room earlier this week with an undisclosed injury, capping off what has been, to date, a miserable training camp for the 2020 second-round pick. Mims still has an opportunity to hit the practice field in the next couple of days in an effort to participate in the team's final preseason contest coming up against the Eagles on Friday.www.cbssports.com
