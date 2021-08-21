Cancel
Stephen Vogt starts with Jorge Soler at DH as Braves shoot for eighth straight win

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
Talking Chop
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManager Brian Snitker’s plan had been to DH Travis d’Arnaud today, but he had more important business to attend to, as he was placed on the paternity list today, with William Contreras being called up to take his place. Obviously this is warranting of a big congratulations to Travis on the day after he re-signed with Atlanta. With that being said, his spot had to be replaced in the lineup, and we see that today with Jorge Soler at DH and with Stephen Vogt catching and batting ninth.

