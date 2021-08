The South Dakota Veterinary Medical Association held its 130th Annual Meeting at the Ramkota Convention Center in Sioux Falls August 15th – 18th. The meeting included continuing education opportunities for over 200 veterinarians and veterinary technicians, recognized outstanding accomplishments by professionals in the veterinary fields, and included the annual membership meeting. The SDVMA also presented various awards at the meeting to recognize the commitment to, and excellence in veterinary medicine in South Dakota. Since the SDVMA was not able to meet in person last year both 2020 and 2021 award winners were announced and celebrated at this meeting.