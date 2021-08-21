Bills’ Mitch Trubisky ‘cuts through Bears’ defense like a knife through a deep dish pizza’ (Media reactions)
Mitch Trubisky returned to Chicago ready to play. Coming off of a strong week of practices, the former No. 2 overall pick of the Chicago Bears started for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday and carved up his former team. In his first four drives, Trubisky and the Bills offense scored four touchdowns. The backup quarterback ended up leading the Bills to scores on six of seven drives including one late in the first half with less than 10 seconds remaining to set up a field goal.allfans.co
