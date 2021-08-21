Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills’ Mitch Trubisky ‘cuts through Bears’ defense like a knife through a deep dish pizza’ (Media reactions)

allfans.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitch Trubisky returned to Chicago ready to play. Coming off of a strong week of practices, the former No. 2 overall pick of the Chicago Bears started for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday and carved up his former team. In his first four drives, Trubisky and the Bills offense scored four touchdowns. The backup quarterback ended up leading the Bills to scores on six of seven drives including one late in the first half with less than 10 seconds remaining to set up a field goal.

allfans.co

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Deep Dish#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchicagobearshq.com

Mitch Trubisky disses Bears in press conference

It's a new era of Chicago Bears football after the signing of first-round draft pick Justin Fields. Gone is former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky who signed this offseason with the Buffalo Bills as a backup signal-caller to Josh Allen. Trubisky spoke with the media during a press conference this week...
NFLBuffalo News

Bills coach Sean McDermott on Mitch Trubisky, young defensive line, Reggie Gilliam and more

Here is a sampling of what Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters after the team's 41-15 victory against the Chicago Bears on Saturday at Soldier Field:. Overall: “Great effort. Guys were ready to play and to continue with that effort in the second half after the first half we had. We got off to a good start, and played well in all three phases. I thought some guys stepped up, guys that you don’t hear a lot about. Reggie Gilliam carrying the ball at the end and two big returns from Isaiah and Speedy.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mitchell Trubisky’s Performance vs. Bears

On Saturday, Mitchell Trubisky looked nothing like the quarterback Chicago Bears fans grew used to seeing these past few years. The Bears parted ways with Trubisky during the offseason, finally putting an end to an ugly four years in Chicago. The Buffalo Bills swooped in and added the former No. 2 overall pick, making him the backup to star quarterback Josh Allen.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears are following this recipe for disaster in 2021

Chicago Bears 2021 Recipe: Matt Nagy’s rough preseason. Matt Nagy is taking a lot of heat this offseason and is one of the biggest names on the hot seat. This has been an ongoing thing with Nagy and the Chicago Bears, yet he still manages to sneak more and more chances. The NFL has always been “what have you done for me lately” and Matt Nagy has failed to do anything the last two seasons.
NFLallfans.co

Bills QB Mitch Trubisky shines in his return to Chicago: ‘It felt good’

While juicy storylines are often hard to come by in the NFL preseason, one that was on the forefront of everyone’s mind when the Bills and Bears faced off on Saturday was quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s return to the Windy City. Once it was officially announced that Trubisky would start, many...
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Mitch Trubisky gets mixed reaction from Bears fans in return

Even though things didn’t work out between the Bears and No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky, there’s no beef that’s carried over into this season at Halas Hall. Pretty much everyone who’s spoken about Trubisky’s return to Soldier Field, from coaches to players, have said that they were looking forward to seeing him on Saturday and wish the best for him going forward. That apparently includes most of the fans at Soldier Field too.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Mitch Trubisky Had Fun Besting Bears in Second Preseason Game

Trubisky 'definitely happier' playing for Bills in new offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Call it a “Revenge Game.” Call it a “meaningless preseason display.” Call it whatever you want. Mitchell Trubisky is calling his impressive performance against the Bears on Saturday, “fun.”. “It felt good to come back...
NFLChicago Sun-Times

Mitch Trubisky shows Bears what he’s made of

Mitch Trubisky made himself at home. “It was cool. It was fun. It was good to see those guys out there,” Trubisky said after leading the Bills to a 41-15 rout of his former team Saturday at Soldier Field. “It kind of felt like practice back in the day, just going against those guys — talking a little smack and just having fun playing football.
NFLblackchronicle.com

Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields healthy, to face Buffalo Bills’ Mitch Trubisky

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A minor injury scare will not prevent Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields from playing in Chicago’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. And he’ll face someone Chicago is familiar with, new Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky. Three days after Fields racked up 175 all-purpose...
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bears, Matt Nagy, Mitch Trubisky Share No Bad Blood After Split

Nagy: Bears respect Trubisky, but want to beat him on field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If relations between the Bears, Matt Nagy and Mitchell Trubisky turned icy after how the last four seasons transpired, it wouldn’t be shocking. But according to all parties, there’s no bad blood. So when Trubisky takes the field for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, things won’t be as awkward as outsiders might anticipate. If he gets the opportunity, Nagy said he’d even walk over to catch up with his former quarterback.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Bears get pummeled by Trubisky, Bills in preseason Week 2

The Bears have plenty of them on offense, with a starting offensive line that's in shambles and with starters like David Montgomery, Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet seeing limited or no playing time during a 41-15 loss to Buffalo at Soldier Field on Saturday. But what's the excuse...

Comments / 0

Community Policy