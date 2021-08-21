Bills’ Mitch Trubisky ‘cuts through Bears’ defense like a knife through a deep dish pizza’ (Media reactions)

Here is a sampling of what Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters after the team's 41-15 victory against the Chicago Bears on Saturday at Soldier Field:. Overall: “Great effort. Guys were ready to play and to continue with that effort in the second half after the first half we had. We got off to a good start, and played well in all three phases. I thought some guys stepped up, guys that you don’t hear a lot about. Reggie Gilliam carrying the ball at the end and two big returns from Isaiah and Speedy.”