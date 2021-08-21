Cancel
Latest On Texans, Deshaun Watson

By Zachary Links
profootballrumors.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texans are willing to part ways with Deshaun Watson, but only if their conditions are met. They’re still sticking to their lofty asking price and have zero intention of dialing it down for the Dolphins or other AFC teams (Twitter link via Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports). [RELATED: FBI...

#Texans#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Afc#Yahoo Sports#Fbi#Watson Investigation#Panthers#Gm#Usa Today Sports Images
