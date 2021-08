Cueto (elbow) is expected to rejoin the rotation during the team's series against the Mets next week, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Cueto has been on the injured list since Aug. 9 due to a right flexor strain, and he spent some time away from the team to travel to the Dominican Republic following his mother-in-law's passing. However, it appears as though the right-hander will return for one of the games during the Giants' three-game series in New York. Prior to his absence, Cueto recorded a 3.12 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 26 innings across five starts since the All-Star break.