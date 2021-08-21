Source: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (shoulder) is on track to start Week 1
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to be a full go for Week 1 of the regular season, a source told ESPN's Stephania Bell on Saturday. Prescott has been held out of team drills since late July because of a latissimus strain in his right shoulder. He has had no setbacks and remains on track with a progressive throwing program designed to increase volume of work, the source said.abcnews.go.com
