A place in the UEFA Champions League group stage is up for grabs when Benfica battles PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their crucial qualification clash on Wednesday. Benfica has won all four of its competitive fixtures so far this season, scoring twice on each occasion. The Eagles have kept three clean sheets during that stretch and will need another strong defensive performance against PSV. The Dutch side has won its last six fixtures entering Wednesday's match on Paramount+, scoring 17 goals in the process.