Motorsports

LM24 Hour 6: Hard hits for Floersch, United Autosports

By Stephen Kilbey
racer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve reached the quarter mark of the Le Mans 24 Hours, after an hour full of drama. Just as the race was beginning to settle down into a rhythm, it became chaotic once more, as light rain caused incidents all over the circuit, catching many drivers off guard. All of...

