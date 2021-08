On June 22, 2021, Bill C-218 was passed by the Canadian Senate. This bill serves as an amendment to Section 207(4)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada; in the past, this banned gambling on the outcome of “any race or fight, or on a single sport event or athletic contest.” Early estimates have shown that Canada could generate as much as C$28 billion in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) and Ontario accounted for over half of all land-based sports betting in 2019, so Ontario should represent a huge portion of Canadian online gaming revenue as well.