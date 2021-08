In case you missed my comment on the recap, the D-backs are now mathematically eliminated from the NL West. Now, you may say, they’re 371⁄2 back of the Giants, but still have 39 to play. How can that be? The reason is, the 22 games the Giants, Dodgers and Padres have between them, which somebody has to win. This means at least one of the three teams will end up with at least 81 victories, and that’s more than the D-backs can now achieve. Next up? Elimination from the playoffs entirely. But that might be a while. We’re 251⁄2 games back of the Reds and Padres, who are now tied for the second wild-card spot. With no games between that pair, looks like our elimination number is about 13.