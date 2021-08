The stimulus checks child tax credits are being continuously generated by the federal government of the United States of America in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The origin of the money provided is the legislation that amounts to 1.9 trillion USD. The said legislation was approved by the US Congress and Joe Biden, the President, in the month of March. The next stimulus checks child tax credits will be provided by the department of the IRS on the 15th of September. The department has released an update this weekend concerning the federal aid payments which might prove to be extremely beneficial to some of the recipients.