'Lupin III Part 6' Anime Will Premiere This Fall and Include Sherlock Holmes as a Villain

By Maggie Boccella
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe residents of 221B Baker Street are making a jump to anime — with some making out better than others. In honor of Lupin III’s fiftieth anniversary, Sentai Filmworks has licensed a sixth television series — titled Lupin III Part 6 — which will pit the gentleman thief against legendary fictional detective Sherlock Holmes. Arriving in America this October, audiences will get to see just what landed the thief in the way of such a fabled hero.

