Hot and humid afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hot weather is here to stay. For Saturday we see a high near 95 but thanks to the humidity it feels well over 100. This afternoon a front does push into Oklahoma giving our far northern counties a chance to see a few showers and storms. I do expect most of the area to remain dry tonight. Sunday looks to be a few degrees warmer than today. Next week the heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere. An area of high pressure has settled into giving us near-zero rain chances.