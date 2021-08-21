Cancel
Wichita Falls, TX

Hot and humid afternoon

By Mason Brighton
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hot weather is here to stay. For Saturday we see a high near 95 but thanks to the humidity it feels well over 100. This afternoon a front does push into Oklahoma giving our far northern counties a chance to see a few showers and storms. I do expect most of the area to remain dry tonight. Sunday looks to be a few degrees warmer than today. Next week the heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere. An area of high pressure has settled into giving us near-zero rain chances.

