SJM - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both top and bottom lines came in ahead of the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, while both the metrics declined year over year. Results were hurt by impacts of the Crisco and Natural Balance business divestitures, as well as cost inflation. That said, organic net sales increased, while seeing tough comparisons with the year-ago period’s double-digit increase. Results continued to reflect solid consumer demand for the company’s brands, as well as gains from strategic priorities.