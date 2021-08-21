Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How to Watch 'PAW Patrol: The Movie': Is It Streaming or in Theaters?

By Haleigh Foutch
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-running hit children's series Paw Patrol is finally getting its first movie, and if you're wondering where to watch it: we've got you covered! With film distribution constantly in flux, it can be difficult to know how to watch the latest big releases - are they streaming, in theaters, or both? - so we've put together a handy guide to where you can watch PAW Patrol: The Movie right now, because we know how impatient the kiddos can be!

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iain Armitage
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Marsai Martin
Person
Yara Shahidi
Person
Dax Shepard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Devices#Theaters#Android Tv#Paramount#Ios11 Apple Tv 4#Chromecast Fetch Lrb#Telstra Tv#Covid#Digital#The Paw Patrol#Grosse Pointe Blank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
Moviesthemanual.com

The Matrix 4 Trailer Is Unveiled During Warner Bros’ CinemaCon Reel

Get your dark shades and leather trench coat ready for action. Over 20 years since it became a cultural touchstone, The Matrix is now back with an official title — The Matrix: Resurrections — and an exclusive trailer. Though the hype is real, there’s been very little revealed about the...
TV & VideosComicBook

New Horror Movie on Netflix has Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Earlier this week Netflix added a brand new horror movie to its roster of streaming content but unlike most of the flicks that they have available this one is a critical hit. The Old Ways, a film from director Christopher Alender and screenwriter Marcos Gabriel, is sitting pretty as far as reviews are concerned; as noticed by BGR.com for some time the movie had a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes but as of this writing it has slipped to a still impressive 95% on the Tomatometer with 20 total reviews. The film's official description on the streamer reads: "A reporter visits her birthplace in Veracruz for a story about tribal culture, only to be kidnapped by locals who believe she's demonically possessed."
MoviesMovieWeb

The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Has CinemaCon Attendees Going Wild

CinemaCon has produced a number of big reactions over the last few days, with trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and footage from Jurassic World: Dominion all grabbing the headlines for their respective franchises. Today was the turn of another huge franchise making a belated comeback to cinemas as the Warner Bros. panel not only confirmed the already known title of the fourth movie in the Matrix series as Resurrections, but also unveiled the trailer for the long awaited return of Keanu Reeves as Neo, and it seems like it has been worth the wait.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Are you a fan of the romantic comedy? Do you enjoy beautiful people exchanging soppy dialogue? Do you prefer you movies to be glamorous and frothy instead of meaningful and deep? Then, my friends, does Netflix have the film for you. Not only is The Kissing Booth 3 the trilogy-capper to the incredibly popular series, but it’s virtually guaranteed to draw in massive viewership numbers, possibly even enough to trouble the all-time Top 10.
MoviesTVOvermind

Tyler Perry Will Be Featured In Paramount’s ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’

In 2020, Forbes estimated Tyler Perry’s net worth at $1 Billion, a 360-degree turn from the actor’s poverty-stricken childhood. Tyler Perry has managed to single-handedly write his own success story, abandoning his struggling playwright days to emerge as one of Hollywood’s highest-paid producers that don’t have a writers’ room. Perry brings a new meaning to self-made by creating his own shows, sometimes starring in them, and producing them; a feat that’s unheard of, at least at the level he’s taken his craft to. Through the years, Perry has gained favor with an African-American audience, particularly women, who can’t get enough of his relatable material. His character ‘Madea’ is a fan-favorite, whose life advice and hood demeanor are enough to cheer the saddest person on a bad day.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Ruby Rose Action Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Ruby Rose is determined to become an action star, which has been made clear from the actress’ filmography over the last few years. Having already lent support in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg, Rose continued her desire to kick as much ass as possible with a pair of hard-hitting genre films that released within a few weeks of each other earlier this year.
TV & VideosCNET

Candyman isn't streaming on HBO Max (or Netflix), sorry

HBO Max has become synonymous with streaming new theatrical movies, thanks to an unprecedented number of films streaming there at no extra cost the same day they hit US cinemas. But this weekend's biggest release -- Candyman -- isn't immediately available to stream on HBO Max, Netflix or anywhere for that matter. (But Candyman will land at HBO Max, eventually.)
Moviesdroidjournal.com

Paw Patrol: The Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More!

Hello, Readers! PAW Patrol: The Movie the widely anticipated film based on the popular television show, is now under development. The show revolves around a group of dog owners that possess a wide range of unique and obvious powers. These abilities could be those of a pilot, a firefighter, or someone else entirely.
TV & Videoswearemoviegeeks.com

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE Giveaway: Win 2 Free Months Of Paramount+ – In Theaters And Streaming August 20

Get 2 free months of Paramount+ courtesy of PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE!. The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City! Joining the PAW Patrol in their thrilling first big screen adventure are members from the original series’ cast along with Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, with Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel and introducing Will Brisbin.
MoviesWashington Post

‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’: More like ‘Aww Patrol.’

Sometimes low expectations are a blessing. No one will walk into “Paw Patrol: The Movie” expecting Pixar-level quality. And they’re not going to find it either (nor is it good enough to warrant taking an unvaccinated member of the target audience — in other words, any 5-year-old — into a movie theater when it is also available to stream through Paramount Plus). It is, however, a better movie than it needs to be, with some neat visuals, an outstanding score and a story that, while simple, is well told.

Comments / 0

Community Policy