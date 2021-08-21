Michigan Fantasy NASCAR Quick Read Preview/ Tiered Rankings

Below is a quick read Fantasy NASCAR Preview/Tiered Rankings for Michigan. For more in-depth content, make sure you check out our Confidence Rankings!. 1) Kyle Larson – Kyle Larson is a three-time winner at Michigan and this year at minimal wear intermediates that have correlation, he’s absolutely dominated and should be 3 for 3 at reaching victory lane (won 2 of the 3 races, late caution robbed him at Kansas). With Larson starting on the pole, there’s no question he’ll be the driver to beat.