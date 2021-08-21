Cancel
Seneca County, NY

Applications for Climate Steward Program being accepted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County until Sept. 6

 7 days ago
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County is looking for applicants for their Cornell Climate Steward Program.

Applications are accepted until Sept. 3 for the 12 week training.

Individuals will be given skills, knowledge, and the background to be able to understand the climate in their community and how to get involved with community projects.

The sessions are once a week on Zoom from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., every Thursday starting Sept. 9. with the last class Dec. 16. There will be no classes Sept. 16, Nov. 11 and Nov. 25.

Applications can be located at www.senecacountycce.org.

For more information, contact Averill Bauder at (315) 539-9251 or [email protected]

