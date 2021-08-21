Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

He’s been fantastic – Graham Potter ‘really happy’ for rejuvenated Shane Duffy

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OFx4c_0bZ0HUfp00
Brighton’s Shane Duffy celebrates scoring the opening goal (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Wire)

Graham Potter has backed resurgent Shane Duffy to have a long-term future at Brighton

Duffy capped his south coast rejuvenation with a thumping header in Brighton’s comfortable 2-0 Premier League win over Watford.

The 29-year-old was surplus to requirements last term and endured a difficult loan stint at Celtic, with his father’s death among a number of off-field tribulations.

But Ben White’s £50million Arsenal switch has opened a space, and Duffy has seized his chance to step back into regular contention.

Asked if Duffy can carve out a long-term niche in the Brighton ranks, boss Potter replied: “Yes, I think he’s come back pre-season really, really well, training really well.

“And he’s come into a group that’s developed from where it was at the start of my time here.

“He’s enjoying himself, his football, there’s a bit of clarity on what’s expected of him and what he can contribute to the team.

“He’s our player, and we understand his qualities.

“He brings a lot to the game and to us, he’s really important to us and just happy that he’s enjoying his football.”

Duffy’s thundering header from Pascal Gross’ corner and Neal Maupay’s neat finish from Yves Bissouma’s assist eased Brighton to a commanding victory.

Republic of Ireland defender Duffy appears ready to put his previous trials behind him, leaving Potter delighted on an emotion-laden afternoon.

“I’m really happy for Shane, he’s had a really tough year on and off the pitch,” said Potter.

“But he’s learned a lot from that experience, and he’s come back to the club in a really good way.

“He’ll always be someone that everyone here loves, and that will never change.

“But he’s had time to evaluate himself, his life and everything that goes with that.

“And since he’s been back with us, he’s been fantastic.

“If you conduct yourself well and give yourself a chance on a daily basis, then you give yourself a chance to play well.

“That’s what he’s done and it’s really paid off for him.

“Everyone here loves him, myself and the staff have always loved him and we’re delighted for him for what’s happening now.

“He’s had a really tough year, he lost his father suddenly, and that’s quite clearly something that’s extremely tough to deal with.

“Then he had to cope with lockdown in a strange city, and that hadn’t gone well on the pitch, it was disappointing for him and Celtic.

“And sometimes you reflect on what changes you can make.

“He’s done that, come into a good group, and environment.

“And we all just want Shane to be happy, because when he’s happy, he’s fantastic.”

French striker Maupay trudged off at half-time with a shoulder problem, but Potter is staying hopeful that the 25-year-old will not be sidelined for long.

When quizzed about Maupay’s problem, Potter replied: “It’s too early to say, to be honest, but we’re hopeful it’s not too bad.

“It’s just really, really sore for him at the moment.

“We’ll have to take a bit of time, 24 to 48 hours to see how bad it is.

“But we’re hopeful at the moment it could be days instead of weeks.”

Watford could find no answers to Brighton’s confident tactical and technical display, but boss Xisco Munoz insisted there is no great cause for concern.

“I’m disappointed in the first half, I think we didn’t give our proper performance,” said Munoz.

“But I want to think about the positive things, the reaction of the players in the second half.

“We need to learn quickly about the Premier League. In the second half we had our chances.

“We played in their half, and always this is the way.

“I’m disappointed only about the first half, because we had little problems about different things.

“But the most important thing is the reaction in the second half.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Shane Duffy
Person
Neal Maupay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rejuvenation#Football#Celtic#Arsenal#Brighton#French#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Former Celt Shane Duffy impresses on Premier League return

Former Celtic defender Shane Duffy impressed in Brighton’s opening day win against Burnley. Duffy cut a maligned figure last season in the Hoops during a torrid loan spell but he was a powerful force at the back as Graham Potter’s side came from behind to win at Turf Moor. His...
Posted by
The Independent

‘They were top’ – Graham Potter boosted by bench options as Brighton beat Burnley

Brighton boss Graham Potter praised the impact made by his substitutes after the Seagulls opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Burnley.The hosts took the lead via a second-minute James Tarkowski header – which stood after a VAR check amid Brighton protests that the defender had fouled Neal Maupay – and Burnley went on to rattle the frame of the goal twice before half-time, Johann Berg Gudmundsson hitting a post and Ben Mee the bar.Potter subsequently saw changes pay off in the second half as the visitors turned things around, with Jakub Moder, within moments of...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Burnley 1-2 Brighton: Graham Potter’s side come from behind to win at Turf Moor after goals from Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister cancel out James Tarkowski’s opener

Brighton have started their Premier League campaign with three points after coming from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor. James Tarkowski gave the home side an early lead with a close range header, however Brighton equalised in the second half through Neal Maupay. Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister...
Posted by
newschain

Life’s a beach for Adam Lallana under Brighton boss Graham Potter

Adam Lallana believes Graham Potter’s “different philosophy” could help extend his career. The 33-year-old midfielder has hailed Brighton boss Potter’s attitude towards wellbeing as crucial to the Seagulls’ Premier League chances this term. Lallana revealed Potter hands Brighton players the odd day off to keep them fresh, with the ex-Liverpool...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brighton boss Potter happy defeating Watford: But we can improve

Brighton boss Graham Potter says there's more to come from his players after victory over Watford. First-half goals from Shane Duffy and Neal Maupay enabled Albion to build on their opening-day win over Burnley although Maupay went off at the break with a shoulder injury. “I thought we played well...
punditarena.com

Graham Potter explains how Shane Duffy turned his career around

“That’s what he’s done and it’s really paid off for him.”. Shane Duffy scored a cracking header in Brighton’s 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday, making it two wins from two for his side. The Irishman didn’t get his second man-of-the-match award in as many games, as midfielder Yves Bissouma...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Graham Potter claims Brighton's perfect start to the season is not down to a 'special thing'... but the Albion manager knows that resilience and togetherness have finally turned impressive performances into points after win over Watford

As Brighton's fortunes begin to turn, so the questions have started to shift, too. But still Graham Potter has no easy answer. Throughout last season, he tried to explain why fine performances were not translating into points. This time round, the Brighton boss can offer no simple explanation for why they are.
fourfourtwo.com

Brighton boss Graham Potter understanding of reasons for not releasing players

Brighton boss Graham Potter says he understands the reasoning behind Premier League clubs not releasing players for international matches to be played in countries on the UK Government’s red list. The Premier League said on Tuesday that its clubs had agreed “reluctantly but unanimously” to stop nearly 60 players from...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal-linked Bissouma: Brighton & Hove Albion provide update

The Mali international has been a vital player for the Seagulls, who have won their opening two Premier League matches. Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has stated Arsenal-linked Yves Bissouma is enjoying his football at the club and that he cannot control what others are thinking. The midfielder...

Comments / 0

Community Policy