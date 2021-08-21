Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haywood County, NC

4 victims of Haywood County flooding identified, 3 still missing, officials say

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — Haywood County officials have released more information regarding those killed during the historic flooding that swept across the region. Allison Richmond, public information officer for Haywood County Emergency Services, says as of Saturday morning, three people remain missing in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Fred. Richmond said that several people who had been initially reported as unaccounted for were already safe, just out of contact at the time.

www.wwaytv3.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Haywood County, NC
Haywood County, NC
Government
Haywood County, NC
Crime & Safety
Haywood County, NC
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wlos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy