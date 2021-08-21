Cancel
Marsback Zephyr PRO sweatproof gaming mouse includes a fan to keep your hands cool

By Amy Poole
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Does playing games make you all hot and bothered? Now you can quite literally keep your cool with the Marsback Zephyr PRO sweatproof gaming mouse. Equipped with a built-in fan, it keeps your hand sweat-free during hours of play to improve your focus. Also, this fan contributes to less buzzing. In fact, it produces less than 30 dB to prevent distractions when you’re in full concentration mode. Providing a strong, cool blast directly into your palm with customizable settings—such as the choice of 16.8 million RBG light effects, mouse functions, and more—this sweatproof gaming mouse is a must-have for serious gamers. Furthermore, its high-grade paracord cable moves quietly over surfaces. Finally, you won’t feel held back with its lightweight profile that glides effortlessly on mats and desks.

Gadget Flow

ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
