Marsback Zephyr PRO sweatproof gaming mouse includes a fan to keep your hands cool
Does playing games make you all hot and bothered? Now you can quite literally keep your cool with the Marsback Zephyr PRO sweatproof gaming mouse. Equipped with a built-in fan, it keeps your hand sweat-free during hours of play to improve your focus. Also, this fan contributes to less buzzing. In fact, it produces less than 30 dB to prevent distractions when you’re in full concentration mode. Providing a strong, cool blast directly into your palm with customizable settings—such as the choice of 16.8 million RBG light effects, mouse functions, and more—this sweatproof gaming mouse is a must-have for serious gamers. Furthermore, its high-grade paracord cable moves quietly over surfaces. Finally, you won’t feel held back with its lightweight profile that glides effortlessly on mats and desks.thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0