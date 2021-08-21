Cancel
Red Wings: Will the Power Play Improve in ’21-’22?

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say that the Detroit Red Wings struggled on the power play last season would be an understatement – the team finished second to last in the NHL with a paltry 11.4 percent success rate. Will the Wings find a way to improve those odds this season?. Coaching Change. One...

NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Red Wings, Penguins, Blues, Maple Leafs…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Boston Bruins’ goaltender Tuukka Rask offers an update on his health after surgery. Meanwhile, Valtteri Filppula has left the Detroit Red Wings organization and signed in Switzerland. The Pittsburgh Penguins are trying to fill a hole on their blue line and the St. Louis Blues are still actively trying to trade Vladimir Tarasenko. Finally, did GM Kyle Dubas put his job on the line with his recent comments?
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Joe Kocur was a bad man [VIDEO]

The Detroit Red Wings have a long lineage of tough men, men who you wouldn’t want to meet in a dark alley, men who shave with a rusty knife, you know the type. From Darren McCarty to Bob Probert, all the way back to Ted Lindsay and Gordie Howe. Well with it being the 2nd of November, we’ll take a trip down memory lane to November 2nd, 1985, featuring maybe the best puncher ever to don the winged wheel, Joe Kocur.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Detroit Red Wings, Adam Erne Avoid Arbitration

The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Adam Erne, avoiding arbitration. The two sides had a hearing scheduled for August 21, but, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, will enter into a two-year contract that carries an average annual value of $2.1MM. Erne, 26,...
NHLchatsports.com

Adam Erne, Red Wings agree on new two-year contract

Detroit — Adam Erne had a career-best season, and Sunday he was rewarded for it. Erne, a restricted free agent, agreed to a two-year contact worth $4.2 million ($2.1 million salary cap hit) with the Red Wings. By agreeing to the contract, the two sides avoided salary arbitration later this...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings sign goalie Sebastian Cossa to entry-level contract

The Red Wings traded up in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft to select goaltender Sebastian Cossa and now they aren’t wasting any time getting him under contract. Detroit has announced that Cossa has inked his three-year entry-level contract. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cossa and the Red...
NHLDetroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings buy out Frans Nielsen's contract: Report

The Frans Nielsen era with the Detroit Red Wings is over. His contract has been bought out by the team, according to CapFriendly.com. The website reports the move will save the Red Wings $1 million against their salary cap in the 2021-22 season. He'll cost $4.25 million against the cap next season and $500,000 in 2022-23.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings Weekly Review: Farewell Frans

The Detroit Red Wings waived Frans Nielsen on Thursday for the purpose of buying out his contract, ending one of the bigger questions of the offseason. Of the many articles we’ve written over the past few months, few had such overwhelming support from nearly all Wings fans when it came to what Detroit should do with the 37-year-old forward.
NHLmarkerzone.com

RED WINGS SIGN 2021 FIRST ROUND PICK SEBASTIAN COSSA

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman announced on Saturday that the team has signed goaltender Sebastian Cossa to a three-year entry-level contract. According to CapFriendly, the deal is worth $2.775 million ($925K AAV). Cossa, 18, took to Twitter after Detroit made the signing official. "Just the beginning! Extremely proud to...
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings: Jersey ads were inevitable after 2020-21 Season

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 01: Joe Veleno #90 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on May 01, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) I don’t really like it either, but it was only a matter of time before...
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings: The Top 10 Scoring Defensemen in Team History

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 13: Nicklas Lidstrom #5 of the Detroit Red Wings looks on against the Boston Bruins on February 13, 2011 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The Detroit Red Wings are a franchise with a storied history that include a slew of legendary players. The...
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings to buy out veteran Frans Nielsen

The Red Wings appear to be buying out the remainder of Frans Nielsen’s contract. Detroit gained an additional buyout window after the Adam Erne signing; they utilized this timeframe to buy out the last year of Nielsen’s contract. Frans Nielsen will join Justin Abdelkader on the buyout list through 2022-23.
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings: Adam Erne’s Contract Numbers are the Right Ones

Apr 10, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) scores the shootout winner against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports. The Detroit Red Wings got another restricted free agent under contract, announcing Adam Erne’s two...
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings: Celebrating My Hockey Hero, Marcel Dionne

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 27: Former NHL player Marcel Dionne is introduced during the NHL 100 presented by GEICO Show as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at the Microsoft Theater on January 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) In the spring of...
NHLYardbarker

Red Wings Top Line Could Dangerous, If They Stay Healthy

There are a lot of things to like about the Detroit Red Wings as a whole. General manager Steve Yzerman has done an excellent job of creating a bright future for the franchise while acquiring slightly older players who may not be as valued on other teams. One of the players that they acquired was the young Washington Capitals forward, Jakub Vrana. They traded the third big piece of the top line, Anthony Mantha, in exchange for him, Richard Panik, and two draft picks. He performed valiantly, and was the reason a lot of new people tuned into games. However, due to injuries to other teammates and possible linemates, we didn’t get to see everything at its best. It’s a new season and a new beginning, which means a fully healthy lineup. It wouldn’t shock me at all if the first line is one of the best in the league.
NHLYardbarker

Red Wings’ Untouchable Prospects for 2021-22

After missing the last five postseasons, the Detroit Red Wings could be on the rise, in large part because general manager Steve Yzerman has done a phenomenal job of drafting since he joined the team in April 2019. Thanks to the draft, the Red Wings have several bright young prospects,...
NHLYardbarker

Dylan Larkin Needs to Bounce Back for the Red Wings in 2021-22

If you ask Dylan Larkin about how his season went, he’ll be the first to admit that it didn’t exactly go according to plan. “It was a little bit of a disappointing year,” Larkin said during his season-end media availability. “I played through a lot of things and a lot of injuries.” As he also noted, losing winger Tyler Bertuzzi – who has been a mainstay alongside Larkin on the Detroit Red Wings’ top line – definitely set him back early on as well.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Which Red Wings Could Potentially Score 20 Goals This Season?

As the Detroit Red Wings continue to sign its remaining free agents, the organization heads into a season that should see the rebuild take the next step. Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman has added pieces that should address some of the scoring issues the team has faced the past few seasons. Bringing in Nick Leddy puts an offensive minded defenseman who can help drive the attack at even strength and the man advantage.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings name assistant GM Pat Verbeek GM of AHL team

After the news that Ryan Martin would be leaving the Detroit Red Wings organization to take a job with the New York Rangers, there was an opening that needed to be filled. The Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit’s AHL affiliate, was left without a general manager. Instead of hiring someone new for the job, the Red Wings decided to pass the reins to Pat Verbeek, one of the team’s current assistant general managers. Verbeek will continue in his role as AGM for the Red Wings but take on this new challenge leading the Griffins.

