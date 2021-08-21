Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Daniil Medvedev collides with TV camera during semi-final defeat

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnyDQ_0bZ0H0WW00
Daniil Medvedev reacts after colliding with a courtside TV camera (Aaron Doster/AP) (AP)

Daniil Medvedev had an angry run-in with a courtside TV camera as he missed out on a place in the final of the Western & Southern Open.

The top seed was a set ahead against fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in Cincinnati when he collided with the camera during a rally.

Clearly annoyed at its positioning on the court, Medvedev shoved the lens with his foot before complaining to the umpire that he “could have broken my hand”.

The right-hander, ranked second in the world, needed a medical time-out for treatment on his left hand.

Whether it inhibited him was unclear, but fourth seed Rublev took advantage to gain a first career win over his compatriot, prevailing 2-6 6-3 6-3.

Rublev will play Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Alexander Zverev in the final after the German pulled off a superb comeback in another semi-final that ran against the rankings.

The third seed overcame second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 3-6 7-6 (4), having been down a double break at 1-4 in the final set while also troubled by a stomach upset.

In a torrid encounter lasting two hours and 41 minutes, Zverev gained the edge in converting four of five break points against Tsitsipas’s serve, while the Greek converted only four of eight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15j1uP_0bZ0H0WW00
Alexander Zverev returns a shot to Stefanos Tsitsipas during their tight semi-final (Darron Cummings/AP) (AP)

Rublev will be hoping history repeats from his semi-final as he takes on Zverev. As he did before the semi-final, Rublev will go into the decider with an 0-4 career record against his opponent.

“I didn’t feel well,” Zverev said of the last set, on atptour.com.

“In the middle of the second set I felt low energy and my stomach wasn’t great. I broke him at 4-2 in the third and went outside the court and did my thing. I started to feel better, the doctor came out and gave me a little medicine and my stomach started to calm down a little. The energy came back but I think that was also adrenaline.”

Speaking of his comeback in the earlier semi, Rublev said: “Even when I was 2-6 down, the score should not have been like this because the points were so tight. The match was so intense, so many long rallies, super tough, super physical, super mental. A lot like a chess match.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#German#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Tennisriverbender.com

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev beats Reilly Opelka in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia won the National Bank Open on Sunday for his third victory of the year and 12th overall, beating 6-foot-11 American qualifier Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-3. The 25-year-old Medvedev, ranked second in the world, also won this year in Mallorca and Marseille. He saved all four of his break points and won 73% of his service points.
Tennistennishead.net

Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas to spearhead Team Europe at Laver Cup

World number two and Daniil Medvedev and 2021 Roland Garros finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas will lead Team Europe at Laver Cup in Boston. Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem followed Rafael Nadal in withdrawing from the event due to injury, meaning Team Europe will be: Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, Norwegian star Casper Ruud, Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Russian Andrey Rublev.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Daniil Medvedev: Hubert Hurkacz one of nicest guys on Tour

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was amazed by the kindness of Pole Hubert Hurkacz. Hurkacz, who made the Wimbledon semifinal, suffered a tight loss to Medvedev in the Toronto Masters quarterfinal. After losing a tight one to Medvedev, Hurack hugged Medvedev. "He's (Hubert Hurkacz) probably one of the nicest guys...
TennisYardbarker

‘Roger Federer injury a pity for everyone,’ says Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev has says it is ‘a pity’ that Roger Federer has suffered a fresh knee injury. Federer spent 14 months battling back to fitness after two knee surgeries in 2020, and he appeared to be on the road to regular tennis again after good performances at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
Tennistennishead.net

Daniil Medvedev routs John Isner to secure another Canada Masters final

Daniil Medvedev is into back-to-back finals at the Canadian Masters as he seeks a fourth ATP 1000 level crown to add to his collection. Isner was hoping to make a sixth career Masters 1000 final, but Medvedev had other ideas as they stepped out onto court in Toronto to duke it out for victory.
Tennischatsports.com

Daniil Medvedev and Camila Giorgi win Canadian Open as US Open nears

Russian world number two Daniil Medvedev prepared for the US Open by beating American Reilly Opelka in the Canadian Open final, while Italy's Camila Giorgi won the women's title. Medvedev - US Open runner-up in 2019 and semi-finalist in 2020 - needed just 85 minutes to beat Opelka 6-4 6-3...
Tennistennishead.net

Daniil Medvedev sets up chance for Tokyo revenge

Daniil Medvedev seems to be acclimatising well to tougher temperatures as his run of results on the US Open series continues. The world number two did well to dispatch a spirited Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-3 in 90 minutes on-court to reach his third Masters 1000 quarter-final of the season. Medvedev...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

'I almost broke my hand' Medvedev collides with camera in shock loss

Aug 21 (Reuters) - A collision with an on-court camera spelled disaster for in-form Daniil Medvedev on Saturday when he wasstunned 2-6 6-3 6-3 by fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in their Western & Southern Open semi-final in Cincinnati. Rublev will play Alexander Zverev for his maiden Masters 1000 title on...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'Facing Daniil Medvedev is never easy'

Daniil Medvedev became one of the world's best players in the summer of 2019, embracing an impressive streak on his favorite hard court and fighting for the most notable titles. Rafael Nadal faced Daniil four times in 2019 and 2020, beating him easily in the first clash before the Russian made him run for his money.

Comments / 0

Community Policy