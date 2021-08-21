Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Lifespan Fitness Cycle Boxer upright exercise bike provides cardio and strength training

By Lauren Wadowsky
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have fun while you stay in shape with the Lifespan Fitness Cycle Boxer upright exercise bike. This workout gadget comes with challenging yet enjoyable cardio and strength training programs. These routines combine cycling, boxing, and even brain training to keep you motivated and help you burn calories. Meanwhile, you develop lean muscle while you punch and pedal through the workouts. And, as far as brain training goes, you strengthen your memory and quicken your reactions thanks to the interactive punch pad. What’s more, this intense bike is ideal for home workouts. That’s because the seat and punch pads adjust to your height and body type. Finally, the front wheels make the Cycle Boxer easy to move around a room. If you’re looking for an engaging way to stay healthy, this upright exercise bike is it.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
264
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Strength Training#Cardio#Lifespan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Morning Exercises You Should Skip After 60, Say Fitness Experts

As we've reported time and again at ETNT Mind+Body, when you reach your 50s, 60s, and beyond, it's important to ramp up your exercise, and one of the best things you can possibly do to counter the inexorable loss of muscle mass and mobility you experience while aging is to embrace strength training. Also, if you shifted your exercise to the morning hours, it can do wonders for your health, your mood, your productivity, and even your lifespan.
Workoutsmarthastewart.com

This Type of Exercise Can Help Lower Blood Pressure—and It's Not Cardio

Though cardio can also help with lowering blood pressure, this type of heart-healthy exercise might be even better for your ticker. Similar to the chicken-and-egg debate, the cardio versus strength training debate can get heated—both when you're discussing heart health and weight loss or maintenance. Most doctors and researchers agree...
Sportsbarbend.com

Guilherme Malheiros Is the Future Star CrossFit Needs

Most of the CrossFit community didn’t know what they’d get with Guilherme Malehiros on the roster at the 2021 CrossFit Games. Twenty-one-year-old Malheiros grabbed attention from fans across the globe this year in Madison, potentially setting the tone for new domination and future Latin and South American representation in CrossFit. He won three events at the Games, matched only by Patrick Vellner. His first was Event Three, the 550-yard sprint where he edged out Will Moorad by two-tenths of a second. His speed and strength put him at the top again in Event Seven, with a sprint and heavy clean ladder. Through these two events, the Brazil CrossFit community lit up the live stream, CrossFit Games Instagram account, and CrossFit Games Director Dave Castro’s Instagram comments, demanding more air time and credit for their native son.
Workoutsrocket-courier.com

Effective Exercises Helping Seniors Stay Fit

Seniors can successfully engage in a variety of exercises that benefit their bodies and are unlikely to grow stale.Losing interest in an exercise regimen is a situation many fitness enthusiasts have c...
Combat Sportsfitnessgizmos.com

Shadow Boxer Pro from Gyro Fitness

Meet the Shadow Boxer Pro from Gyro Fitness: a set of boxing resistance bands with ankle cuffs that help you work on developing punching power, speed, and agility. It can be used for general fitness or serious MMA training. You can use this to shadow box while running. You may...
Sportssingletracks.com

Neck Training for Mountain Bikers: Head Support and Strength

In her latest series video, Liz Koch from the Ride Life fills us in on what happens in your neck during a ride and how to train the neck for a better mountain bike ride. The neck is important for supporting our head during the ride, and proper strength and posture can make a big difference.
Workoutsoxygenmag.com

Functionally Fit: Workouts for Total-Body Strength

Functional fitness is all about getting better at the types of things you do every day. We all squat, lunge and hinge at the hips. We’ll push, pull and carry objects. And yes, we’ll often also rotate in one direction or the other while doing so. Work on these simple...
WorkoutsHealthline

14 Benefits of Strength Training

Strength training is also known as weight training, resistance training, and muscular training. The general definition of strength training is any physical movement in which you use your body weight or equipment (e.g., dumbbells and resistance bands) to build muscle mass, strength, and endurance (. ). The main types of...
WorkoutsPosted by
InsideHook

12 Strength Training Essentials Specifically for Runners

For decades, runners were told to run more in order to properly condition for the never-ending miles ahead. If you don’t believe us, just take a look at back issues of popular running magazines of to find the latest running-related workouts. Exercises like hill sprints, tempo running and interval training build stamina. Long runs, on the other hand, build endurance, and so on.
Leesburg, VALoudoun Times.com

JFit Training and Nutrition Cardio Class

8 a.m. Dance/cardio/combat. $12. Also on Sun: Workout and Wellness from 2 – 3 p.m. Free; Every first and third Wednesday at 11 a.m. Instagram live @trainwithjfit. Free ab/core workout; Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. Facebook live free Ab/core workout. 960 Sycolin Road, Suite 125, Leesburg. Myjfit.com.
BicyclesPosted by
Popular Science

The best bike helmets for fun cycling and safety at every age

Giro Aether Spherical Adult Road-Bike Helmet Check Price. More than just a form of exercise, biking is a lifestyle. Whether for pleasure, fitness, commuting or errands, bike riding is a great, sustainable way to get around. As more cities open up streets and widen bike lanes, biking culture has skyrocketed. Plus, choosing to bike helps to cut down on carbon emissions and assists in saving the environment. With the increase in biking, you do need to be sure you are following local laws and taking precautions to keep yourself safe. According to a Cleveland Clinic report, wearing a bike helmet reduces the risk of head injuries by 85 percent. So it’s simply the right play, no matter who you are and especially if you have kids. We’ve rounded up some of the best bike helmets for adults and kids’ to keep you and yours riding with safety, in comfort and style.
WorkoutsWKBW-TV

Fitness Friday – Biking for health

Robbie Raugh, RN, fitness and wellness expert says a great exercise you can do that is non-impact is cycling or biking. You can burn a lot of calories and fat, improve your cardiovascular system, sweat toxins out of your body, improve your immune system and so much more. Robbie is...
Workoutssgmagazine.com

The best strength training gyms for weightlifting in Singapore

For a boost of health and fitness, strength training is the way to go. But if you’re unsure where to begin, then head to the following facilities in Singapore where weightlifting is a priority. Simply kickstart your journey with squats, deadlifts, presses and even Olympic lifts; these gyms also offer a variety of classes and programmes to ensure that you’re moving and progressing to the best of your ability.
Workoutsboxrox.com

Static Hold Abs Exercises to Build Core Strength for CrossFit

Static hold abs exercises, as simple as they sound, they are in fact hard, but extremely useful exercises to build full core strength and stability. Toes-to-bar will not be a problem if you dominate an L- Sit, front squats and handstand walks will get easier, even Olympic lifts will feel more comfortable when your core is strong and functional.

Comments / 0

Community Policy