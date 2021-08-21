Lifespan Fitness Cycle Boxer upright exercise bike provides cardio and strength training

Giro Aether Spherical Adult Road-Bike Helmet Check Price. More than just a form of exercise, biking is a lifestyle. Whether for pleasure, fitness, commuting or errands, bike riding is a great, sustainable way to get around. As more cities open up streets and widen bike lanes, biking culture has skyrocketed. Plus, choosing to bike helps to cut down on carbon emissions and assists in saving the environment. With the increase in biking, you do need to be sure you are following local laws and taking precautions to keep yourself safe. According to a Cleveland Clinic report, wearing a bike helmet reduces the risk of head injuries by 85 percent. So it’s simply the right play, no matter who you are and especially if you have kids. We’ve rounded up some of the best bike helmets for adults and kids’ to keep you and yours riding with safety, in comfort and style.